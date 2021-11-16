Clean Energy Pathways, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPWY) Short Interest Update

Clean Energy Pathways, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPWY) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 99.3% from the October 14th total of 148,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 448,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of CPWY stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01. Clean Energy Pathways has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.04.
Clean Energy Pathways Company Profile
