Clean Energy Pathways, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPWY) Short Interest Update

Clean Energy Pathways, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPWY) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 99.3% from the October 14th total of 148,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 448,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CPWY stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01. Clean Energy Pathways has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.04.

Clean Energy Pathways, Inc engages in the development of fossil fuel replacements. The firm utilizes clean burning biomass fuel, solar photo voltaic panels for power generation and solar thermal application for heating water in both commercial and residential applications. It also provides LED lighting replacements for high energy and heat producing incandescent and mercury vapor lighting.

