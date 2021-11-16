Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, based in San Antonio, TX, is a global leader in outdoor advertising displays in countries across continents. In the United States, the company operates advertising displays and has a presence of the top DMA regions. It manages a large portion of Spectacular Displays in Times Square as well as Airport, Taxi and Mall advertising worldwide. Adshel is the company’s International street furniture division. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CCO. TD Securities upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barrington Research raised Clear Channel Outdoor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.00 to $3.15 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clear Channel Outdoor has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.31.

NYSE:CCO opened at $3.64 on Friday. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $3.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.48.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 61,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $203,916.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,969,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,679,000 after purchasing an additional 16,335,015 shares during the period. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $23,297,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 666.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,438,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,639,000 after acquiring an additional 6,468,846 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 384.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,906,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,432,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480,777 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 14,356,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

