Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Releases Earnings Results

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $67.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.81 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:YOU traded down $4.21 on Tuesday, hitting $40.20. The stock had a trading volume of 20,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,973. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.53. Clear Secure has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $65.70.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Clear Secure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $396,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 688.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,265,000. Institutional investors own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on YOU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clear Secure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Clear Secure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Clear Secure Company Profile

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

