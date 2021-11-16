Clearside Biomedical, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.39) Per Share (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) – Wedbush boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report released on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now expects that the company will earn ($0.39) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.42). Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CLSD. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

Clearside Biomedical stock opened at $4.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $287.29 million, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.73. Clearside Biomedical has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $7.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.92.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 652.60% and a negative return on equity of 161.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

In other news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 99,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $701,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,529,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,920,705.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 213,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $1,468,968.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,529,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,320,632.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,488 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,836 over the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLSD. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 182.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 806,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 520,694 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 21.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,106,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,256,000 after acquiring an additional 378,559 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the third quarter valued at about $1,663,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter valued at about $1,206,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 316.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 125,848 shares in the last quarter. 33.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

