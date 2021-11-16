Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Position Lessened by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,545 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 15.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,404,757 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,250,000 after buying an additional 186,858 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at about $584,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 7.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988,693 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,992,000 after buying an additional 135,440 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 55.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,305 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 11,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

CLF stock opened at $21.72 on Tuesday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 75.62% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 264.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.69.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

