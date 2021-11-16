CloakCoin (CLOAK) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,205.00

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00000780 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CloakCoin has a market cap of $2.71 million and approximately $3,205.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003321 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000671 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00019773 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00014931 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,723,913 coins. The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

