Cloopen Group (RAAS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 18th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE RAAS opened at $4.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.40. Cloopen Group has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $59.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cloopen Group stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions.

