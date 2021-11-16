CloudMD Software & Services (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) Price Target Cut to C$3.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

CloudMD Software & Services (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) had its target price dropped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$4.00 price objective on shares of CloudMD Software & Services in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

OTCMKTS DOCRF traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.15. The company had a trading volume of 128,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,057. CloudMD Software & Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $2.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average is $1.43.

CloudMD Software & Services, Inc operates as an investment company with interests in healthcare and rehabilitation services. It operates through Healthcare Industry segment. The company was founded on September 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

