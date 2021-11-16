Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV)

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0967 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 9.3% over the last three years.

GLV opened at $11.46 on Tuesday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $12.41.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

