CNP Assurances SA (OTCMKTS:CNPAY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CNP Assurances SA (OTCMKTS:CNPAY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the October 14th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

CNPAY stock remained flat at $$12.59 during midday trading on Tuesday. 37 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952. CNP Assurances has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $12.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.03.

CNPAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of CNP Assurances in a report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC lowered shares of CNP Assurances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

CNP Assurances Company Profile

CNP Assurances SA engages in the design, development, distribution, and management of personal insurance products. It operates through the following business segments: Savings and Personal Risk. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

