CNP Assurances SA (OTCMKTS:CNPAY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CNP Assurances SA (OTCMKTS:CNPAY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the October 14th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

CNPAY stock remained flat at $$12.59 during midday trading on Tuesday. 37 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952. CNP Assurances has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $12.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.03.

CNPAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of CNP Assurances in a report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC lowered shares of CNP Assurances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

CNP Assurances SA engages in the design, development, distribution, and management of personal insurance products. It operates through the following business segments: Savings and Personal Risk. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

