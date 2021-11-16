Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) to Issue Dividend of €1.40 on December 6th

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (LON:CCEP) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of €1.40 ($1.65) per share on Monday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous dividend of $0.85. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:CCEP opened at GBX 49.40 ($0.65) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 48.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 49.51. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a twelve month low of GBX 31.70 ($0.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 53.10 ($0.69). The company has a market capitalization of £225.24 million and a P/E ratio of 36.84.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

