Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.83

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.83 per share by the technology company on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81.

Cogent Communications has increased its dividend payment by 54.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Cogent Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 299.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Cogent Communications to earn $1.07 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 310.3%.

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $78.59 on Tuesday. Cogent Communications has a 1-year low of $56.32 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.18 and a beta of 0.14.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $147.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Cogent Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CCOI shares. TheStreet cut Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Cogent Communications from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.60.

In other news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total transaction of $177,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $62,713.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,970 shares of company stock valued at $656,590 in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cogent Communications stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,957 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,446 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.36% of Cogent Communications worth $13,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

