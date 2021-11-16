Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,344 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 36,745 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.05% of Cogent Communications worth $38,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $1,982,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Communications in the second quarter valued at $556,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 54.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after buying an additional 18,940 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 11.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cogent Communications by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Shares of CCOI opened at $78.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 157.18 and a beta of 0.14. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.32 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.12.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $147.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 644.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.60.

In other news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total transaction of $141,388.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 33,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,487,706.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total transaction of $177,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,970 shares of company stock valued at $656,590 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.