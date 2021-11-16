CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWBR opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. CohBar has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $2.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.16. The stock has a market cap of $39.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.57.

Get CohBar alerts:

In related news, Director Misha Petkevich acquired 167,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.58 per share, with a total value of $96,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWBR. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CohBar during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CohBar by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 475,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 116,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in CohBar in the second quarter worth $201,000. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CWBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on CohBar in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CohBar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.30.

CohBar Company Profile

CohBar, Inc engages in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics. It focuses on treatments of diseases, which include diabetes, obesity, fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and atherosclerosis. The company was founded by Nir Barzilai, Pinchas Cohen, David Sinclair, John Amatruda, and Laura Cobb on October 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for CohBar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CohBar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.