Colony Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,497 Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 10.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the first quarter worth $1,036,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the second quarter worth $392,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 40.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 204,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,153,000 after purchasing an additional 58,795 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 7.4% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FMX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fomento Económico Mexicano presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.83.

Shares of FMX stock opened at $79.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.41 and its 200 day moving average is $84.27. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $67.74 and a 12 month high of $89.59.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 6.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a $0.5677 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is 37.67%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

