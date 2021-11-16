Colony Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Colony Group LLC lessened its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,606 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the second quarter worth about $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 314.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 171.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.79.

STT stock opened at $99.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.59. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $67.80 and a 12 month high of $100.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.20.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. State Street had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $400,375.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

State Street Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

