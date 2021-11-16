Colony Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,621 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of América Móvil by 1,085.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of América Móvil by 41.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 41.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil in the second quarter worth about $110,000. 6.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMX opened at $18.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $12.69 and a 12 month high of $19.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.71.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 9.69%. Equities research analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.1974 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.90%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMX. Itaú Unibanco lowered América Móvil to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays increased their target price on América Móvil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Itau BBA Securities lowered América Móvil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, América Móvil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

América Móvil Company Profile

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

