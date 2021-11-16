Colony Group LLC Purchases 5,375 Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 21.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,318 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 206.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,036,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,443,000 after acquiring an additional 82,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,271 shares during the last quarter. 3.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.15.

Shares of United Microelectronics stock opened at $11.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. United Microelectronics Co. has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $12.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.26. The firm has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.95.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 25.65%. The company had revenue of $55.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. United Microelectronics’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

See Also: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC).

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.