Colony Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Freshpet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Freshpet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Freshpet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,333,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FRPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Freshpet from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen initiated coverage on Freshpet in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Freshpet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Freshpet from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.23.

FRPT opened at $126.06 on Tuesday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.30 and a 12 month high of $186.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.10 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.93.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.12). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott James Morris sold 3,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.29, for a total transaction of $619,451.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,489 shares of company stock worth $1,492,702. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

