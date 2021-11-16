Colony Group LLC Purchases Shares of 12,087 Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,857,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,175 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 312.5% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,164,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,621,000 after purchasing an additional 881,832 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,529,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 118,440.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 88,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 88,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $24.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.52 and a beta of 1.67. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $27.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.87 and a 200 day moving average of $23.62.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 313.04%.

In other news, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $729,511.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,536,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,390,566 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.74.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

