Colony Group LLC Sells 763 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Colony Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 386.0% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $61.13 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $61.10 and a 12 month high of $62.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.44.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

