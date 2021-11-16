Colony Group LLC Sells 85 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Colony Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Biogen by 2.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Biogen by 99.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 197,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,365,000 after purchasing an additional 98,756 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter worth $271,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter worth $577,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 55.2% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $453.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $460.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $316.00 to $259.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Biogen to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.95.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $271.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.93. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $238.40 and a 52 week high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. Biogen’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

