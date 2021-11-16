Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) Short Interest Update

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, an increase of 266.6% from the October 14th total of 883,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Color Star Technology by 50.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 27,664 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Color Star Technology by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 224,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 65,361 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Color Star Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Color Star Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Color Star Technology by 962.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 211,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 191,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCW opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.76. Color Star Technology has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $2.67.

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd. is an entertainment and education company, which engages in the provision of online and offline music education. It offers professional artist training platform that features exclusive content and live interaction. Its courses are focused on music; sports; animation; painting and calligraphy; film and television; and life skills.

