Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $164.60 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) will announce sales of $164.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $167.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $161.90 million. Columbia Banking System reported sales of $154.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full-year sales of $618.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $618.40 million to $618.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 35.50% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $132.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on COLB shares. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

NASDAQ COLB opened at $36.01 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.00. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.79. Columbia Banking System has a 1 year low of $31.41 and a 1 year high of $50.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 11th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is 39.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLB. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,727,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,782,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,711,000 after purchasing an additional 453,962 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,388,000 after purchasing an additional 333,789 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 570,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,663,000 after purchasing an additional 223,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,547,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,763,000 after purchasing an additional 215,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

