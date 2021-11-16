Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,186,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,945 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF were worth $25,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 28.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 8,191 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 14,003 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the first quarter valued at $411,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 52.4% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 78,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 26,941 shares during the period.

Get Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF alerts:

Shares of DIAL opened at $21.25 on Tuesday. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a one year low of $21.02 and a one year high of $22.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.42 and its 200-day moving average is $21.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.