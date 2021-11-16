Comerica Bank Boosts Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,955 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Graco were worth $8,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Graco by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Graco by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Graco by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Graco by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Graco by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $77.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.65. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $64.34 and a one year high of $80.48.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.27 million. Graco had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 22.64%. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $47,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $199,941.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,761,944.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

