Comerica Bank Has $7.85 Million Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 165.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,588 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,991 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of Diamondback Energy worth $7,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 203.2% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 991 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

FANG stock opened at $111.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.90, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.57. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.70 and a twelve month high of $117.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.91 and a 200-day moving average of $88.23.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 165.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.17%.

FANG has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.80.

In related news, Director Steven E. West sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total value of $998,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.45, for a total value of $582,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,479,105 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

