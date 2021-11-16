Comerica Bank Raises Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Paychex were worth $8,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Paychex by 1.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 9.3% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 2.0% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 2.3% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 1.7% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.83.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $124.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.30 and a twelve month high of $125.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.10.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.34%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

