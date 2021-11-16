Comerica Bank Sells 958 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $8,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,895,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,005,650,000 after buying an additional 263,760 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,169,709,000 after purchasing an additional 206,018 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,775,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $488,586,000 after purchasing an additional 65,973 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,671,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $460,962,000 after acquiring an additional 84,172 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,556,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $429,262,000 after acquiring an additional 155,637 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

LH stock opened at $285.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.00. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $195.39 and a twelve month high of $309.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $368.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.15.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total value of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

See Also: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.