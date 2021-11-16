Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Given “Neutral” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday. HSBC raised shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of CFRUY opened at $15.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.66 and its 200-day moving average is $11.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $15.15.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

