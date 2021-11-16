Comparing Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) and CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) and CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) are both large-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Coupang and CDW, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coupang 0 4 3 0 2.43 CDW 0 2 4 0 2.67

Coupang currently has a consensus price target of $45.86, indicating a potential upside of 62.90%. CDW has a consensus price target of $206.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.94%. Given Coupang’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Coupang is more favorable than CDW.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Coupang and CDW’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coupang $11.97 billion 4.08 -$474.89 million N/A N/A CDW $18.47 billion 1.40 $788.50 million $7.12 26.80

CDW has higher revenue and earnings than Coupang.

Profitability

This table compares Coupang and CDW’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coupang N/A N/A N/A CDW 5.00% 98.82% 11.82%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.2% of Coupang shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.1% of CDW shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of CDW shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CDW beats Coupang on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc. owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Seoul, South Korea.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers. The Small Business segment also caters to the private sector businesses but with smaller number of employees. The Public segment involves government agencies, education, and healthcare institutions. The company was founded in 1984 by Michael P. Krasny and is headquartered in Lincolnshire, IL.

