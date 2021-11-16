Comparing iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) and Valeritas (OTCMKTS:VLRXQ)

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) and Valeritas (OTCMKTS:VLRXQ) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get iCAD alerts:

50.0% of iCAD shares are held by institutional investors. 12.5% of iCAD shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Valeritas shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares iCAD and Valeritas’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iCAD $29.70 million 7.24 -$17.61 million ($0.36) -23.86 Valeritas $26.40 million 0.01 -$45.93 million N/A N/A

iCAD has higher revenue and earnings than Valeritas.

Profitability

This table compares iCAD and Valeritas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iCAD -23.98% -17.38% -12.19% Valeritas N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for iCAD and Valeritas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iCAD 0 0 8 0 3.00 Valeritas 0 0 0 0 N/A

iCAD currently has a consensus price target of $21.88, suggesting a potential upside of 154.66%. Given iCAD’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe iCAD is more favorable than Valeritas.

Summary

iCAD beats Valeritas on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Nashua, NH.

About Valeritas

Valeritas Holdings, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of technologies to treat patients with Type 2 diabetes in the United States. The company offers V-Go, a wearable insulin delivery device for basal-bolus therapy. It also develops V-Go Prefill that is in the design-development stage for eliminating the device-filling process and the need for EZ fill refrigeration for patients with Type 2 diabetes; and V-Go SIM for real-time tracking information of basal and bolus dosing utilization. The company sells V-Go to third-party wholesalers and medical supply distributors. Valeritas Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.