Comparing TOMI Environmental Solutions (TOMZ) and Its Peers

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ: TOMZ) is one of 41 public companies in the “Industrial organic chemicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare TOMI Environmental Solutions to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for TOMI Environmental Solutions and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TOMI Environmental Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A TOMI Environmental Solutions Competitors 242 957 1239 29 2.43

As a group, “Industrial organic chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 16.44%. Given TOMI Environmental Solutions’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TOMI Environmental Solutions has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares TOMI Environmental Solutions and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TOMI Environmental Solutions -36.35% -33.72% -25.81% TOMI Environmental Solutions Competitors -323.81% -201.34% -13.04%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.7% of TOMI Environmental Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.6% of TOMI Environmental Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TOMI Environmental Solutions and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TOMI Environmental Solutions $25.03 million $4.39 million -5.21 TOMI Environmental Solutions Competitors $2.83 billion $47.61 million 2.11

TOMI Environmental Solutions’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than TOMI Environmental Solutions. TOMI Environmental Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

TOMI Environmental Solutions rivals beat TOMI Environmental Solutions on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About TOMI Environmental Solutions

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. provides disinfection and decontamination essentials under the brand name SteraMist. It operates through the following division: Hospital-HealthCare, Life Sciences, TOMI Service Network, and Food Safety. The company was founded by Halden S. Shane on September 18, 1979 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

