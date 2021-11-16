Comparing ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) and Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) and Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

38.4% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.6% of Navios Maritime shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and Navios Maritime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIM Integrated Shipping Services N/A N/A N/A Navios Maritime -16.22% -247.17% 0.38%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and Navios Maritime, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIM Integrated Shipping Services 1 2 3 0 2.33 Navios Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has a consensus price target of $55.60, indicating a potential upside of 12.10%. Given ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is more favorable than Navios Maritime.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and Navios Maritime’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIM Integrated Shipping Services $3.99 billion 1.43 $517.96 million N/A N/A Navios Maritime $416.72 million 0.18 -$192.96 million ($6.61) -0.71

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has higher revenue and earnings than Navios Maritime.

Summary

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services beats Navios Maritime on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service. As of March 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 101 vessels with a global network of 69 weekly lines. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

About Navios Maritime

Navios Maritime Holdings, Inc. is a seaborne shipping and logistics company, which engages on the transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. It operates through the Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business segments. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment transports and handles bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels, freight, and forward freight agreements. The Logistics Business segment deals with port terminal, barge, and cabotage businesses. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.