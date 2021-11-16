Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Given New $10.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) had its target price decreased by JMP Securities from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Concert Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Get Concert Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Concert Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.60. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.64 and a 52 week high of $13.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.38.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.03. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 203.59% and a negative return on equity of 56.79%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.