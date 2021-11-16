Confluence Investment Management LLC Buys 1,689 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU)

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 27.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSMU. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,640,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 493.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 42,829 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $528,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMU opened at $25.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.46. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $26.07.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.