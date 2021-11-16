Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $4.53 Million Holdings in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Natus Medical worth $4,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Natus Medical by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,200,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,753,000 after purchasing an additional 64,643 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Natus Medical by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 722,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,499,000 after purchasing an additional 463,198 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Natus Medical by 333.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 43,962 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Natus Medical by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,771,000 after purchasing an additional 159,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Natus Medical by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ NTUS opened at $25.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.58. The firm has a market cap of $884.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.94 and a beta of 0.52. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 52-week low of $19.03 and a 52-week high of $29.70.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Natus Medical had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Natus Medical Profile

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

