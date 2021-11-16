Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 67,792 Shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 144,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,792 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $3,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2,899.2% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,439,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,600 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the second quarter worth about $13,636,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 44.5% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,259,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,372,000 after purchasing an additional 387,788 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 185.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 475,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,721,000 after purchasing an additional 308,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 131,032.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 281,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,142,000 after purchasing an additional 281,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PAHC opened at $22.19 on Tuesday. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $898.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.02 and a 200-day moving average of $24.93.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 5.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other news, Director E Thomas Corcoran bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $473,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 50.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.