Confluence Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN)

Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Trinity Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 92.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 121,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 58,504 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Trinity Capital by 83.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 427,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,191,000 after buying an additional 194,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trinity Capital during the second quarter worth $160,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Trinity Capital by 63.9% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 157,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 61,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Trinity Capital during the second quarter worth $934,000. 25.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on TRIN. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Trinity Capital from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinity Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Trinity Capital from $15.50 to $15.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

In other Trinity Capital news, CFO David Michael Lund purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $52,465.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Capital stock opened at $17.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $469.51 million and a PE ratio of 4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Trinity Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.46 and a fifty-two week high of $17.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.28.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 117.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. As a group, analysts predict that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. This is a positive change from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is 37.93%.

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

