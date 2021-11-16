Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $101.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Confluent Inc. provides platform for data in motion. Confluent Inc. is based in MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. “

Several other research firms have also commented on CFLT. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a sector weight rating and a $40.40 price target on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Confluent from $52.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.76.

NASDAQ CFLT opened at $80.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.27. Confluent has a 52 week low of $37.71 and a 52 week high of $94.97.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.72 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 76.90% and a negative return on equity of 72.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Confluent will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $1,461,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steffan Tomlinson sold 722,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $64,528,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFLT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Confluent during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Confluent during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Confluent during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. 16.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

