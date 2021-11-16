Conflux Network Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $21.55 Million (CFX)

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. One Conflux Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on popular exchanges. Conflux Network has a total market capitalization of $280.11 million and $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Conflux Network has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Conflux Network

Conflux Network (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

