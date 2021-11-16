Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,976.84

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1,976.84 and traded as high as C$2,205.39. Constellation Software shares last traded at C$2,165.04, with a volume of 31,767 shares.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CSU shares. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2,400.00 target price (up from C$2,200.00) on shares of Constellation Software in a research note on Friday, October 29th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,400.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,450.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2,335.71.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of C$45.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2,156.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1,976.84.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.