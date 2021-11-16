Construction Partners (ROAD) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd. Analysts expect Construction Partners to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ROAD opened at $40.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.33. Construction Partners has a 1 year low of $23.95 and a 1 year high of $44.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Construction Partners stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 338.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 256,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,707 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of Construction Partners worth $8,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.

