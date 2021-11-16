Contrasting Enzon Pharmaceuticals (ENZN) and Its Competitors

Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS: ENZN) is one of 232 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Enzon Pharmaceuticals to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Enzon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Enzon Pharmaceuticals and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enzon Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Enzon Pharmaceuticals Competitors 1311 4908 10511 192 2.57

As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 48.66%. Given Enzon Pharmaceuticals’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Enzon Pharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.3% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Enzon Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enzon Pharmaceuticals and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Enzon Pharmaceuticals $50,000.00 -$1.31 million -8.75 Enzon Pharmaceuticals Competitors $583.01 million $24.74 million -31.60

Enzon Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Enzon Pharmaceuticals. Enzon Pharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Enzon Pharmaceuticals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enzon Pharmaceuticals -117.79% -10.09% -1.37% Enzon Pharmaceuticals Competitors -2,729.36% -133.59% -28.03%

Risk & Volatility

Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enzon Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have a beta of 1.00, indicating that their average stock price is 0% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Enzon Pharmaceuticals competitors beat Enzon Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the provision of licensing arrangements related to sales of drug products that utilize its proprietary technology. The company was founded on September 17, 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for Enzon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.