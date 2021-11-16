Contrasting Gazit Globe (GZTGF) and The Competition

Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS: GZTGF) is one of 72 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Gazit Globe to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gazit Globe and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gazit Globe $700.43 million -$190.09 million -202.50 Gazit Globe Competitors $1.29 billion $18.40 million 3.69

Gazit Globe’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Gazit Globe. Gazit Globe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Gazit Globe has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gazit Globe’s rivals have a beta of 0.75, meaning that their average share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.5% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.1% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Gazit Globe and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gazit Globe -0.82% -0.15% -0.05% Gazit Globe Competitors -6.28% 14.56% 3.04%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Gazit Globe and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gazit Globe 0 0 1 0 3.00 Gazit Globe Competitors 307 960 1172 34 2.38

As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 3.59%. Given Gazit Globe’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gazit Globe has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Gazit Globe rivals beat Gazit Globe on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Gazit Globe Company Profile

Gazit-Globe Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of income-producing real estate around the world, and focuses on grocery-anchored shopping centers. It operates through the following geographic segments: North Europe, Central and East Europe, Israel, Brazil, United States, and Other Segments. The company was founded by Chaim Katzman in May 1982 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

