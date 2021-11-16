Contrasting Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) & Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS)

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) and Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Versus Systems and Playtika’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Versus Systems -860.03% -211.23% -104.21% Playtika 11.25% -40.71% 13.47%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Versus Systems and Playtika, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Versus Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 Playtika 0 2 10 0 2.83

Versus Systems currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 95.53%. Playtika has a consensus price target of $36.42, indicating a potential upside of 67.28%. Given Versus Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Versus Systems is more favorable than Playtika.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.8% of Versus Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.5% of Playtika shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Playtika shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Versus Systems and Playtika’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Versus Systems $1.39 million 31.57 -$5.78 million ($0.88) -4.07 Playtika $2.37 billion 3.76 $92.10 million $0.70 31.10

Playtika has higher revenue and earnings than Versus Systems. Versus Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Playtika, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Playtika beats Versus Systems on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Versus Systems Company Profile

Versus Systems Inc. develops and operates a business-to-business software platform that allows video game publishers and developers to offer prize-based matches of their games to their players in Canada and the United States. It also offers business-to-business software platform to other interactive media content creators. The Versus platform can be integrated into streaming media, TV, mobile, console, and PC games, as well as mobile apps. Versus Systems Inc. has strategic partnership with Frias Agency. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituarch, Israel.

