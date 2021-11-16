Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on CTSDF. Desjardins raised their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$10.75 to C$12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.88.

Converge Technology Solutions stock opened at $8.84 on Monday. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $10.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.13.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. engages in combining accelerators and foundational infrastructure solutions to deliver best-of-breed solutions and services to customers. The company was founded on November 29, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

