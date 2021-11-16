Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2021

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$18.25 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their target price on Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a speculative buy rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$13.00.

CTS opened at C$11.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.03. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of C$2.95 and a 12-month high of C$13.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of C$2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.32.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Analyst Recommendations for Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS)

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.