Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$18.25 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their target price on Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a speculative buy rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$13.00.

CTS opened at C$11.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.03. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of C$2.95 and a 12-month high of C$13.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of C$2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.32.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

