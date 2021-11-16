Cooper Financial Group Acquires 14 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 494 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in BlackRock by 130.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,080.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $961.40.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $953.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $663.24 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The stock has a market cap of $145.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $899.83 and its 200 day moving average is $889.12.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.22 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

