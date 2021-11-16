Cooper Financial Group Has $282,000 Stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB)

Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 116.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF stock opened at $25.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.35 and a 200-day moving average of $25.45. Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.94 and a 1 year high of $26.38.

